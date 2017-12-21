Olivia Munn slams vicious circle of victim-blaming in sexual assault

Olivia Munn has urged for people to break the "vicious circle of victim-blaming" when it comes to sexual misconduct allegations.

The 'Xâ€‘Men: Apocalypse' star - who has herself accused filmmaker Brett Ratner of sexually assaulting her - has slammed this "abuse-of-power issue".

She wrote: "In our world today - and it's not just Hollywood, it's the same for girls and women all over the world who have survived sexual abuse and/or harassment - abusers don't usually get in trouble unless the victim is broken first, because the violating act alone is not damaging enough to spark society's outrage. It's a marathon towards self-destruction in order to gain credibility and a vicious circle of victim-blaming. When people ask how these men in powerful positions were able to hurt so many people for so many years, I look to the people at the top and ask those questions .... This is not a "women's" issue, this is an abuse-of-power issue ... and until we eradicate the diseased roots of our infrastructure and make foundational, systemic changes, nothing will change."

And the 37-year-old actress has called for there to be a "zero-tolerance policy" created to stop this circle of abuse.