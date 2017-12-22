Taylor Swift helps pregnant fan buy house

Taylor Swift helped a pregnant fan to buy a house after she was left homeless.

The 'End Game' hitmaker told her supporter, Stephanie, of the good news backstage at one of her shows in Manchester after the fan was left without a home and her partner Matthew lost his job all while she was expecting.

In a post on Taylor's new app 'The Swift Life', Stephanie wrote: "I've been contemplating posting this story for a while. I've finally decided to tell you all what Taylor did for me this night. What many of you don't know is that for 8 months of my pregnancy I was homeless.

"Long story short our first flat was condemned for health and safety reasons and we lost everything.

"To add to the stress, during this time Matthew lost his job.

"My mum told Taylor and just asked her to make me feel special at her show I was attending in Manchester.

"After the show Taylor took us back to her dressing room where she told me, "Stephanie, You've been in my life for a long time and you've never asked me for anything. You could have reached out and I would have helped you. But you didn't. You're mum told me.."

"She told me she wanted to give me the money back for my ticket that night. What she actually did was help us buy a home and all I needed for my baby. She told me "I want you to be able to enjoy your little girl, not have to worry about all this stuff."(sic)"

Stephanie praised the 28-year-old star for her generosity and admitted she will always "love her".

She added: "That night she gave me her hand and lifted me off the ground. The same way she's done for 12 years. I love her forever. #SwiftStories #Taymoji #MySwiftStory (sic)"