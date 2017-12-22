Khloe Kardashian can't wait to pass on Christmas traditions to her baby

Khloe Kardashian can't wait to pass on her Christmas traditions to her baby.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson and is looking forward to the little tot's first Christmas next year so she can pass on all of the traditions her family do around the festive period.

She wrote on her official website: "As you get older, I think you create your own traditions and they stem from what your parents instilled in you. The biggest holiday tradition I'm going to take from my mom is how she makes everything look perfect and feel incredibly special. I love walking into her home at Christmas and seeing all the decorations. This woman goes all out. I used to think it was too much, but over the past few years, she's rubbed off on me. Have you seen my decorations?! (sic)"

Khloe will be having an early Christmas with Tristan as his basketball team - the Cleveland Cavaliers - are playing during the festive period. She will then jet back to Los Angeles to be with her family.

She added: "Then, I'll fly back to [Los Angeles] a few days before my family's annual Christmas Eve party. My mom takes full control of Christmas Eve since she's been throwing the party for so long, so I let her do her thing! On Christmas morning, the whole family is together with the little kids - usually at Kourt's - opening presents and chilling in our pajamas. After that, we're all going to do our own thing the rest of the day. So after I cook breakfast for everyone, I'm doing absolutely nothing and I'm very much looking forward to that, LOL! (sic)"