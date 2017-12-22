Adrienne Bailon wants to have kids in 2018

Adrienne Bailon wants to start a family in 2018.

The 34-year-old television personality and singer says it would be her "biggest dream come true" if she gets the chance to welcome a son or daughter into the world next year with her husband Israel Houghton.

Speaking on The Real, which she co-hosts, Adrienne said: "My wish for next year would be to start a family. That would be my biggest dream come true, I've always said I want to be a mom. So um ... prayers up and we will see what happens ... It's just ... Oh my, no, I will die ... I will literally like ahh. No, I'm ... I have dreamt of being a mom. Like we've talked about it for years."

Adrienne tied the knot with Israel in Paris, France in November last year and spoke of how "blessed and grateful" she felt after the big day.

She shared at the time: "I genuinely just feel so blessed and grateful. I've honestly never been happier in my entire life. I've never felt what I feel right now. I can't even describe what it is, but it's such a peace mixed with total excitement. I'm so glad we chose such an intimate group of who have shared in our journey and know our hearts and that I honestly feel comfortable crying in front of. I didn't want to invite people I felt I had to put on a performance for. I wanted every moment to be genuine and really special and that's what it is going to be."