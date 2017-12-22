Dustin Lance Black learning about Tom Daley

Dustin Lance Black is "still discovering new things" about his husband Tom Daley.

The 43-year-old screenwriter has been with the British diver for nearly half a decade but Dustin has revealed they are both still getting to know each other and are "constantly renewing" their relationship.

He told the January 2018 issue of Gay Times magazine: "We've been together now almost five years and I'm still discovering new things about him and I feel really lucky about that. There's a constant renewal to our relationship and I've never experienced anything like it. It's really exciting. I mean, we're certainly not two perfect people. We have fights. Although when we fight, we just get very, very quiet. And then we know we're in trouble, one or the other! We're certainly not doing it for public approval."

It comes after Tom admitted his marriage is "far from perfect".

He shared: "Our relationship is far from perfect. We have really tough times and struggles. For example, we went long distance for a very, very, long time: he was in LA, I was living in London. We would spend sometimes five weeks apart. And it's something that was really, really tough and we've had to make massive and dramatic changes in our lives in order to be able to live together and see each other all the time. So, it's not all plain sailing."

Tom had also admitted it was love at first sight when he first saw Dustin in 2013, and the feeling was mutual.

Speaking in their wedding video, he said: "Within the first few minutes of conversation with Lance, things suddenly and massively changed for me. I fell in love. Every single part of him, the way he thinks, the way he acts and everything that he does just makes me fall in love with him every single day more and more."