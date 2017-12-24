Katherine Heigl celebrates 10-year wedding anniversary

Katherine Heigl has commemorated her 10-year wedding anniversary by recreating a "'Royal Tenenbaums' esque photo" she took one decade ago.

The 39-year-old actress has taken to social media to gush about her spouse Josh Kelly - who she has daughters Nancy, nine, and Adelaide, four, as well as 12-month-old son Joshua with - which saw her post an image, that was taken 10 years ago, of her in the bath with a glass of wine beside her and a cigarette in her hand while her partner sits in front of her - inspired by the 2001 drama comedy - alongside a newly recreated version to mark their special day.

The '27 Dresses' star captioned the post: "So when @joshbkelley and I had been dating a few months or so we took the first totally random #royaltenenbaums esq photo. Last night 12 years later we took a second one to commemorate our 10 year wedding anniversary. Yup, 10 years people! (sic)."

Katherine has revealed a "few things" have changed since she took the first picture in 2007, as she has since stopped smoking, has claimed she has gained weight, and is not as spontaneous as she used to be.

She said: "A few things have changed since then. I quit smoking, thank God! I've put on a few pounds. I don't often do spontaneously weird things like take random bathtub photos in the middle of the night anymore.(sic)."

But the 'Grey's Anatomy' beauty has admitted her "burning desire" to love and be happily married to the 37-year-old singer and songwriter has not changed.

In her heartfelt tribute, she said: "But what hasn't changed, is that burning desire in me to be with this man. (sic)."

However, Katherine has revealed she didn't think her and Josh would "make it", and though there have been times where she is on the edge, she has admitted the fun moments outweigh the bad.

She continued: "I gotta be honest. There have been moments where I didn't think we'd make it. Where I wanted to take my pillow and smother him in the middle of the night. But I'll tell you what. The more time I spend with this guy the more deeply I begin to understand that he is the best of me. (sic)."

Katherine has praised Josh as being her "shelter, [her] safe harbour" and her "number one fan" who keeps her spirits lifted.