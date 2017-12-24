Jamie Oliver bemoans new Christmas tradition

Jamie Oliver isn't a fan of one particular Christmas tradition in his household.

The celebrity chef - who has children Poppy, 15, Daisy, 14, Petal, eight, Buddy, seven, and 16-month-old son River with his wife Jools - has admitted he gets spooked by the Elf on the Shelf picture book he has at home.

Jamie explained: "There's this thing called Jingle, I don't know what he is, like a little gremlin that comes out and then he disappears, and he moves every day. He's got a life of his own.

"This freaks me out. Jools has a Jingle, the kids love it but every day Jingle moves and that just freaks me out a little bit. Petal fell in love with him and wanted to keep him like a little muzzy, but he doesn't stay forever. He goes after Christmas."

However, one thing Jamie is looking forward to this Christmas is receiving some "wonderful, over delivering pants".

He told HELLO! magazine: "This Christmas the thing I'm looking forward to is a nice new selection of wonderful, over delivering pants.

"I think men's pants are woefully under-served and I'm waiting for a nice new comfy pair."

Meanwhile, Jamie also stressed the need to carefully arrange the table before enjoying the all-important Christmas lunch.

What's more, the TV star said that great meat, gravy and roast potatoes are the keys to cooking a memorable festive feast.

He explained: "If you're going to the effort of making a beautiful meal, your table should follow suit - tie your napkins up with ribbons, fresh herbs and chilli to give them a festive vibe, light some candles, arrange a couple of jars of seasonal flowers, and add some homemade name tags - a great job to delegate to kids."