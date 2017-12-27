Jazz Room welcomes in the New Year with three great shows

The Grand River Jazz Society presents three great shows at Jazz Room, beginning with the wonderful local singer Rebecca Binnendyk on Friday evening, followed by the Phoenix Jazz Group on Saturday.

New Year’s Eve will feature the R and B sounds of Rufus and Momma’s Kitchen.

Hailing from the area, Binnendyk is an adult contemporary artist with crossover jazz and pop influences. Her 2016 album, Some Fun Out of Life, was distributed by Universal/Alma throughout Canada, the United States and Europe. It's an upbeat, effervescent listen with a mix of covers and original tunes available on Spotify, Youtube, iTunes and Google Play.

Influenced by artists like Amy Winehouse, Nina Simone, Caro Emerald and Etta James, Binnendyk is currently traveling the world performing and growing musically ahead of her next album release. She is also busy writing music with Canadian pop star and music mentor Dan Hill, as well as with Irish songwriting production team Twin Monarch.

Binnendyk's travels have taken her to Uganda, where she worked as a voice coach and taught sexual education to students. She has performed in Malta, Thailand, New Zealand, Honduras, Australia and Canada; she also fronts the 18-piece Canadian Big Band.

Saturday’s artist — Phoenix Jazz Group — performs original acoustic mainstream jazz in a contemporary vein, acknowledging the great traditions in jazz that have gone before it. The spirit of improvisation is alive and well within the PJG as it spreads its jazz message through club and festival appearances as well as music clinics and jazz workshop performances in schools and for community organizations.

Since its release in 2009, tracks from their CD, "EXTENSIONS", have had frequent air-play on JAZZ FM 91.1, Canada's premier jazz radio station. These tracks have also been broadcast on jazz radio in New Zealand and the US In its review of this CD the Oregon Jazz Society in Portland observed, "They're a Canadian quartet of musicians with impressive credentials whose program of all original music swings with ease.”