Khloe Kardashian is "six months" pregnant.

The 33-year-old television personality confirmed earlier this month she is expecting her first child with her beau Tristan Thompson, but the star has recently revealed on social media she is in her second trimester of her pregnancy.

One of the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star's fans posed the question asking how far along Khloe is on Twitter.

The social media user tweeted: "If you don't mind us asking, how many months are you? (sic)."

And the 'Revenge Body' host had no qualms in dishing out the answer, as she replied: "I'll be 6 months next week. (sic)."

The former 'Kocktails with Khloe' host has been swamped with well wishes from her fans, which proved too much for the reality star to take.

In response to another fan's comment, she wrote: "Stop it! You are going to make me cry! Thank you. (sic)."

Meanwhile, Khloe has admitted she has started to notice the changes to her body, and she has revealed her burgeoning baby bump looks "smaller" in the morning, although it "pops out more" in the evening.

She said: "In the mornings my tummy seems smaller and later in the evening it pops out more. (sic)."

And, fortunately, Khloe has had a "pleasant pregnancy" so far without any bouts of illness or morning sickness.