The late Sir Bruce Forsyth's widow is missing his 'daily rituals'

The late Sir Bruce Forsyth's widow is missing his "daily idiosyncrasies and rituals".

The television presenter tragically passed away in August this year aged 89, and his spouse, Wilnelia Merced, is missing his unusual quirks, which included his love of whistling non-stop and how he used to place blueberries in a smiley face shape on his porridge every morning, the Express Online has reported.

A source close to the former actress said: "[Wilnelia] has been devastated since Bruce passed away. One of the things she is starting to miss most is his many daily idiosyncrasies and rituals.

"Whereas some wives may find their husband's habits annoying, Wilnelia was an angel to Bruce and found them endearing.

"She's starting to miss those things like mad."

And Wilnelia - who has son Jonathan with the late 'Strictly Come Dancing' host - is feeling "really empty" since the death of her partner.

The insider added: "She is feeling really empty now she doesn't have to do little things he liked. This was her first Christmas without Bruce, which is making things even harder and more emotional."

The television icon - who also had daughters Debbie, Julie and Laura from his first marriage with Penny Calvert, as well as Charlotte and Louisa with his second spouse Anthea Redfern - had been unwell for some time and was hospitalised earlier this year with a severe chest infection, but his manager Ian Wilson said Bruce was still cracking jokes even in his ill health.

Although Bruce passed away a few months ago, he will be remembered with a very special variety show.

The BBC programme is set to be filmed at the London Palladium, the place which helped propel Sir Bruce to stardom, and will be filmed on Wednesday 21 February 2018, just a day before what would of been Bruce's 90th birthday.