Joe Manganiello pays tribute to Carrie Fisher

Joe Manganiello has dubbed the late Carrie Fisher as "the best" in a tribute posted one year after her death.

The 'Star Wars' actress sadly passed away on December 27th 2016 at the age of 60, and to mark the one-year anniversary since her passing, the 40-year-old actor has taken to Instagram to share a hilarious story from his time as a friend of the iconic actress.

Posting a picture of the pair of them on the site on Wednesday (27.12.17), the 'True Blood' star wrote: "Clowning around with Carrie Fisher in the Summer of 2012.

"Right after this pic was taken Carrie glitter bombed me in the head with this huge fist full of glitter. She then told me we were going to live together and have our own reality show called Star-Blood (Star Wars + True Blood). In a closet somewhere I have that pair of jeans that still has glitter sparkles embedded in the material. She was the best.

"RIP Princess Leia

"AND - I just now realized that's Peter (Chewbacca) Mayhew photo bombing us in the background.(sic)"

Joe isn't the first person to share his fond memories of Carrie either, as her 'Star Wars' co-star Mark Hamill took to social media earlier in the day to claim the late actress will "always be with us".

He wrote: "No one's ever really gone... #AlwaysWithUs #CarrieOnForever (sic)"

And Carrie's 25-year-old daughter Billie Lourd - whom she had with Bryan Lourd - also posted a sweet tribute on Instagram, where she posted a number of photos of the Northern Lights.

She wrote: "My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her. We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might "see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises". And she did. I love you times infinity. (sic)"