Colin Jost 'plans to marry Scarlett Johansson'

Colin Jost reportedly plans to marry Scarlett Johansson.

The 35-year-old actor started dating the Hollywood star earlier this year and is apparently already thinking about committing his long-term future to Scarlett.

A source told Us Weekly that Colin has been "telling friends he wants to marry her".

Colin and Scarlett, 33 - who has a three-year-old daughter called Rose from her marriage to French journalist Romain Dauriac - have been spotted on a series of dates in New York City throughout the year.

And Colin gushed about his girlfriend at the Emmy Awards in September.

He said at the time: "She's wonderful. She's working, so otherwise, she'd be here.

"She's pretty cool. It's hard to have a lot of complaints, she's pretty awesome ... I'm very happy. I feel very lucky."

But despite their burgeoning romance, Scarlett - who was also married to fellow Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds from 2008 until 2011 - previously admitted she doesn't consider monogamy to be natural.

During an interview earlier in 2017, she explained: "I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it's a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing."

But, she added: "I don't think it's natural to be a monogamous person."