Ben Affleck leaves rehab for Xmas

Ben Affleck was allowed to leave rehab for the festive season.

The 45-year-old actor checked into an unknown facility at the beginning of the month to seek treatment for his substance abuse and, although he takes his programs very seriously, he was given permission to freeze his plan so he could spend Christmas with his children - Violet, 12, Seraphina, eight, and Samuel, five, whom he has with estranged wife Jennifer Garner - and his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus

According to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, Ben was spotted tucking into a tasty meal at Nobu in Malibu, California, on Tuesday (12.26.17).

The sources said Ben stayed sober throughout the meal but is expected to return to his rehab facility at the beginning of the year in order to completely his treatment.

Ben first sought treatment for his substance abuse in 2001 and completed a second program earlier this year, before returning to the centre for help in December.

A source said: "Ben's main priorities have never wavered. He's focused on his family and spending time with Lindsay. Dealing with this disease is something he'll have to work on for the rest of his life and he remains focused on it."

It comes after the 'Justice League' star posted on Facebook to state he was seeking help for his issues in order to show his kids there is "no shame" in getting help.

He wrote at the time: "I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step.

"I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my coparent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."

And just last month, sources claimed Ben understands that his struggle with alcoholism is an "ongoing battle", but insisted he was "making strides toward recovery".