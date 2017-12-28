Mariah Carey won't take Christmas tree down til July

Mariah Carey won't be taking her Christmas tree down until the Fourth of July.

The 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' hitmaker has vowed to keep her festive decorations up until the middle of 2018.

Ryan Seacrest wrote on Twitter: "When is it appropriate to take down your Christmas tree and decorations? Asking for a friend."

And she quipped back: "Dahhling! Not till July 4th! (sic)"

Before the Fourth of July comes around though, Mariah will be returning to perform at 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve', a year after her disastrous performance at the same event.

A joint statement from Dick Clark Productions and Mariah announced last week: "We can all agree that last year didn't go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018. See you in Times Square!"

Mariah had previously admitted she felt "vilified" after the 2016 performance, which saw her singing out of time with the music.

She said: "I didn't obsess over the New Year's Eve thing. I mean, I was upset about the fact that people didn't understand, but it's like, I can only explain it like this to you. It's like I'm the only one that has to make five million comebacks... For me there are different rules, I don't know why. I don't know why it's not OK that I was just vilified by the situation.

"It's very difficult, especially the way the business is now. I truly love music and always have. It's not like ... 'Oh, here's a way to get famous.' It wasn't any of those things. It was my release, it was my everything and it still is. So I think that I'm just grateful that people still tune in."