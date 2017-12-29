Kanye West 'offers parenting advice to Travis Scott'

Kanye West has reportedly held a man-to-man conversation with Travis Scott about the responsibilities of parenthood.

The 40-year-old rap star - who has four-year-old daughter North and two-year-old son Saint with his wife, reality star Kim Kardashian West - has offered Travis some advice about parenting ahead of the rumored arrival of his first child with Kylie Jenner.

An insider explained: "Kanye had a serious man to man talk with Travis about becoming a father at the Christmas party this week.

"It was an emotional conversation as Kanye explained to Travis how wonderful it is becoming a father for the first time, how his whole life is about to change for the better.

"It was a beautiful, sweet moment between the two guys, but there was also an important point Kanye wanted to make to the younger rapper."

Kanye reportedly told Travis that he'd need to be more protective and responsible towards his family once the baby arrives.

The source told HollywoodLife.com: "Kanye made it clear to Travis that he needs to step it up big time.

"Kanye is protective of all of his family and wanted Travis to know that he better not let Kylie down in anyway once the baby arrives, 'cause Kanye will be watching."

Earlier this month, it was reported that Kylie had already picked out a name for her rumoured baby girl.

The 20-year-old star - who was involved in a turbulent relationship with rapper Tyga before she started dating Travis - has remained tight-lipped about the pregnancy speculation over the last few months, but she has apparently already found the perfect moniker for her tot.