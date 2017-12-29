Vin Diesel is Forbes' top grossing actor of 2017.

The 50-year-old actor topped the list for the last 12 months with $1.6 billion, largely due to his appearance as Dominic Toretto in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise. His co-star Dwayne Johnson came in second place with $1.5 billion whilst Gal Gadot made an impressive $1.4 billion for her record breaking role in 'Wonder Woman'.

'Harry Potter' star Emma Watson placed fourth with $1.3 billion whilst Johnny Depp and Daisy Ridley placed fifth and sixth with $1.1 billion and $1.08 billion respectively.

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' star Tom Holland secured $888 million whilst 'Guardians of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt grossed $864 million. 'Thor's Chris Hemsworth ($845 million) and 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi's John Boyega ($815 million) completed the top 10.

The figures have been calculated by adding together global ticket sales of major films from January until December 26, 2017.

It comes after Vin admitted he doesn't think it's "anyone's fault" that 'Fast and Furious 9' has been delayed until 2020.

He shared: "I know there has been a lot of speculation as to why the Fast 9 release date was pushed ... but it would be unfair to say it is anyone's fault. As we plot the course to expand the Fast & Furious universe, one must be mindful to take stock of the roads we took to get here. The pillars of authenticity, family and most importantly, our loyal fan's perspective has been instrumental in procuring success. However, like any vehicle that has run around the globe 8 times, the franchise is in need of maintenance. My good friend and the godfather of Universal, Ron Meyer has granted me the time to do just that. We have some very exciting news to share soon ... stay tuned. (sic)"