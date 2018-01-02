Paris Hilton's family inspired engagement ring

Paris Hilton's engagement ring is inspired by her mother's own jewellery.

The 36-year-old star was overjoyed when her boyfriend Chris Zylka got down on one knee during a trip to Aspen, Colorado over the weekend and it has now been revealed just where Chris got his inspiration for the specially selected jewel.

Diamond expert and celebrity jeweler Michael Greene told People magazine: "Paris at one point in time told Chris she really loved her mother's pear-shaped diamond, and when Chris came to me that was his request. The pear-shaped really jumped out for him and ultimately for her. He did some fishing, but in the end it was all him. He's a smart guy, and hangs out a lot with the family, and I think she realised how much she liked her mom's ring."

Paris and Chris confirmed their engagement earlier on Tuesday, with Paris admitting

she "immediately said yes" when he popped the question on the ski slopes.

She shared: "I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend. I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist. I was so excited and surprised. I immediately said yes. The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling. I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen."

Whilst Chris added: "Paris is the most beautiful and incredible woman both inside and out. I feel like the luckiest man in the world to be marrying my dream girl. I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together."