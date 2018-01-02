The Latest: Arrest warrant issued for ex-boxer Vinny Paz

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Latest on assault allegations against ex-boxing champion Vinny Paz (all times local):

Police say they issued an arrest warrant for retired boxing champion Vinny Paz after he was accused of attacking a Rhode Island man and sending him to the hospital.

Providence police say they were called to a home early Tuesday morning, where witnesses told them Paz had accused a friend of stealing $16,000 and then assaulted him. The man was taken to the hospital with injuries including several broken teeth, a black eye and bite marks that drew blood.

Police issued an arrest warrant on a felony assault count later Tuesday.

Paz made a series of statements on Twitter and to a local TV station, saying that he was the victim . He told WPRI-TV that he got robbed, "and when that happens, you gotta do what you gotta do."

