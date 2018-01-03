Elton John's mum laid to rest

Sir Elton John has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late mother after she was laid to rest.

The 70-year-old singer thanked his mum, Sheila Farebrother - who passed away in December aged 92 - for "bringing [him] into the world" and described her send-off as "perfect".

He took to Instagram to post a picture of her coffin plaque and added the caption: "Dear Mum,

Today's funeral was perfect.

Having the service in the family chapel and attended by your brother and sister brought us all comfort. Having the service where Nan lived out her final days brought you and your Mother back together again. Tomorrow your friends will gather separately to say their good byes. I've chosen all the music so everything will be just right. Thank-you for bringing me into the world and for all that you have done for me.

Love, Elton #RIP (sic)"

Last month, Elton paid tribute to Sheila at his first concert since her death in Hamburg, Germany.

The 'Rocket Man' hitmaker dedicated his tune 'Your Song' to her and told the audience: "Yesterday was a sad and hard day for me because my mother passed away.

"I'm glad to say she passed away peacefully, with no pain. But maybe sooner than she should have done, so I was quite shocked."

Elton endured a turbulent relationship with his mother for nearly nine years but they reconciled on her 90th birthday, and he spent some quality time with her in the latter part of 2017.