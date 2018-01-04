Paris Hilton congratulates Cardi B on her engagement

Paris Hilton has sent her congratulations to Cardi B on her engagement.

The 36-year-old DJ and businesswoman recently became engaged to her boyfriend Chris Zylka when he popped the question during a trip to the ski slopes in Apsen, Colorado, over the festive period.

And her new relationship status has seen her hand out congratulations to other engaged couples too, as she tweeted her love to rapper Cardi B and her fiancÃ© Offset, who proposed to the beauty on stage in October.

The congratulations came after a fan commented on the similarity of their pear-shaped engagement rings, and tweeted: "Cardi B and Paris Hilton's are twinning with the pear shaped rings ! @iamcardib @ParisHilton (sic)"

To which Paris replied: "Our future hubby's obviously both have amazing & similar taste! Congrats @iamcardib & @OffsetYRN! #LuckyGirls #RingGoals (sic)"

Paris and her 'Leftovers' star beau became engaged over the weekend when Chris asked her to marry him during their skiing holiday, and the former reality star couldn't be happier.

She said recently: "I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend.

"I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist.

"I was so excited and surprised. I immediately said yes.

"The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling. I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen."