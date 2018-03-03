Emily Ratajkowski knew husband for years before quick marriage

Emily Ratajkowski has reportedly known her husband Sebastain Bear-McClard "for years", despite only going public with their romance a few weeks ago.

The 26-year-old model tied the knot with Sebastian in a low-key ceremony last week, less than one month after they went public with their relationship, but it has now been claimed the decision to get married wasn't as sudden as it seemed, as the pair have reportedly been close for some time.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: "Emily has known Sebastian for years. They were all in a friend group ... He wasn't a stranger."

Emily and Sebastian tied the knot inside City Hall in New York City on February 23, and the 'Gone Girl' actress announced the news on her Instagram Story with several pictures of the dressed down affair.

The beauty skipped a traditional wedding gown and got hitched wearing a golden suit with a double-breasted coat tied at the waist and a black hat with a net veil.

One snap on the star's story featured herself receiving a kiss on the cheek from Sebastian, and included the words "I got married today" in white text.

The speedy nuptials come after Emily recently revealed she enjoys being controversial, as she likes talking about her opinions and standing up for what she believes in.

She said: "I think if you don't have haters or if you're not somewhat controversial, then you're not standing for anything in general and that's something I think about a lot.

"So I'd rather be p***ing people off than just everyone liking me. I feel strongly that I'm right about a lot of the things I'm saying and that eventually the world will come around to that, and to me, and that's worth all the frustrations that come with being criticised and being in the public eye and having people say that you're basically full of s**t."