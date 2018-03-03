Demi Lovato helps friends propose on stage

Demi Lovato helped her friend propose to his partner during her show in California on Friday (02.03.18).

The 'Confident' hitmaker performed at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Friday and fans got to witness an emotional moment when she invited 'American Idol' alum Rayvon Owen onstage, whilst his boyfriend Shane Bitney Crone entered the stage via a trap door before getting down on bended knee to ask for Rayvon's hand in marriage.

Rayvon said yes and the audience cheered as the happy couple locked lips, when Demi ran over to give them a hug.

Speaking on stage, 25-year-old Demi said: "What some of you don't know is that these are two of my really close friends and I've gotten to watch Shane go through so much and come out on the other side ... such a strong person who's now found the love of his life. I'm so happy guys. I'm so f***ing happy."

After the proposal, Demi performed her track 'Yes' while the newly engaged couple sat on chairs onstage and a video montage of their love story was screened.

The show was full of surprises, as support act DJ Khaled wowed crowds with a host of celebrity guest stars, including Diddy, Tinashe, Jaden Smith, Chris Brown, and Fergie, who gave her first performance since her divisive rendition of the American national anthem at the NBA All-Star game.

Meanwhile, Demi isn't just helping propose through her 'Tell Me You Love Me' tour, as she's also teamed up with CAST therapy centres to stage free therapy sessions for her fans before her shows.

CAST founder Mike Bayer will be offering the sessions - which will see him lead group sessions centred on mental health and wellness - to fans who have signed up beforehand.

Speaking previously in a statement about the therapy sessions, Demi said: "Mike and CAST Centers played a vital part in my recovery and I think it's important to helping start hard but necessary conversations about mental health and addiction recovery. I'm really excited to bring them on tour with me again in hopes to reach and inspire thousands of fans."