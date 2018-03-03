Lisa Kudrow has group chat with Friends co-stars

Lisa Kudrow has admitted she has a group text chat with her female 'Friends' co-stars Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston.

The 54-year-old actress is probably most known for her role as Phoebe Buffay in the hit American sitcom, and although the show ended after 10 years on the air in 2004, she has admitted she still keeps in touch with Courteney and Jennifer, who played Monica Geller and Rachel Green respectively.

When asked if she has a group chat with the 'Friends' cast, Lisa told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Oh, yeah, we have one. The girls do. There has been one [with the full cast] from time to time, trying to work out a dinner. But that's a lot of pressure."

Lisa, Courteney, and Jennifer were joined by male stars David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) as the regular cast members of the popular series.

Despite still being in touch with her former co-stars, Lisa has previously revealed on a number of occasions that the highly demanded 'Friends' reboot is unlikely to happen.

She explained in April last year: "What's it going to be about? Really, how is it going to work? This is what everybody is forgetting.

"They no longer hang out at the coffee house, they have all moved away. Chandler and Monica live upstate, Phoebe and Mike, probably the same. For what reason would there be for them all to come together for a significant amount of time? The setting, and that time of life, worked brilliantly for then.

"It would be great [if it happened]. It would be a lot of fun. But even just from a logistical purpose, it would never work because everyone is on a totally, ridiculous work schedule, that's the opposite of someone else. It's even impossible for us to get together for dinner, it's really hard. It's six people, how easy it is for you to get six of your friends together?"