Nadine Coyle wanted twins

Nadine Coyle wishes her daughter was a twin.

The 32-year-old singer has four-year-old daughter Anaiya with her fiancÃ© Jason Bell, and whilst she admits she isn't sure if she wants to have a second child, she does think it would've been "nice" to have twins.

When asked if she wants to expand her brood, she said: "Not right now. I wish she'd [Anaiya] have been a twin. I would have freaked out at the time, but now it would be nice."

The former Girls Aloud singer isn't put off by the thought of being pregnant again though, as she claims it's the "stress" of worrying about a newborn baby that makes her reconsider trying for baby number two.

She said: "[It's] the stress. Every single night I put her to bed I wished I'd hired one of those night nannies to sit and watch her breathe. Or that I could hook her up to some sort of system that would let me know if she was too hot or too cold, if her heart rate was okay, if her breathing was right. I'm a worrier anyway, and this was exhausting. My older sister has four kids and I honestly don't know how she does it."

Nadine insists she would never completely rule out having more children in the future, but admits she found the early stages of motherhood "difficult" to deal with.

When asked by Fabulous magazine if she thinks she had postnatal depression, she said: "I don't know. I just know it was very, very stressful thinking that I was there purely to facilitate her survival. It's all so basic but you must do it. I have nieces and nephews who I've nurtured, but when it's your own it's hard to put into words how difficult it is. So I would never say absolutely not [about having more kids], but I just don't know."