Jimmy Kimmel takes aim at Harvey Weinstein at Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel took aim at Harvey Weinstein in his opening monologue at the Academy Awards.

The 50-year-old presenter - who fronted the Oscars for the second year in a row on Sunday (03.04.18) - opened the ceremony with a string of jibes at the expense of the disgraced movie producer, who has been blacklisted from Hollywood following a string of sexual harassment allegations.

He said: "The Academy took action last year to expel Harvey Weinstein from their ranks.

"There were a lot of great nominees, but Harvey deserved it the most."

And Jimmy also joked about the reputation of Hollywood men, insisting they should strive to be more like the Oscar statuette.

He quipped: "Oscar is the most beloved and respected man in Hollywood, and there's a very good reason why. Just look at him.

"Keeps his hands where you can see them, never says a rude word, and most importantly, no penis at all. He is literally a statue of limitations, and that's the kind of men we need more of in this town."

And the presenter admitted the reforms that had come in Hollywood since the Weinstein scandal broke hadn't come soon enough.

He said: "What happened with Harvey and what's happening all over was long overdue. We can't let bad behavior slide any more. The world is watching us."

But despite the serious subject, Jimmy wasn't afraid to use humour.