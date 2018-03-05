Singers highlighted this week at the Jazz Room

The Grand River Jazz Society presents two wide-ranging show at Jazz Room this weekend beginning with vocalist Derek Hines and Big Band Theory on Friday evening followed by the Dutch duo, Ineke van Doorn and Marc van Vugt, on Saturday.

Hines, who lives in downtown Kitchener, said he wakes up singing. He sings while cooking breakfast, while working on anything.

He interprets his world through music and he pays tribute to those who have passed with song, people such as his mother who died of cancer but had always wanted her son to record the church music she loved.

In November 2017, Hines released his first album The Long Journey Home, a collection of gospel music arranged Big Band style. This music is Frank Sinatra meets Mahalia Jackson.

His love of music was born in an unexpected place. “When I was really young my mom and dad would take me to the barn,” recalled the adopted son of chicken farmers living near Wellesley.

What do you do with a three- or four-year-old while you’re trying to feed hens and muck stalls? “They’d bring a black and white TV and I’d watch Sesame Street and music,” he said.

For this show, Derek has enlisted the dynamic 17-piece Big Band Theory for night of Big Band music and vocals.

Dutch Grammy winners jazz singer Ineke van Doorn and guitarist Marc van Vugt return to Canada and the Jazz Room to usher in spring 2018.

Inspired by the French Provence countryside, they wrote news songs about friends, friendships and their loved ones. Van Doorn and van Vugt have taken the duo playing to a different level. Seamlessly and effortlessly they switch roles, and at times you are wondering who is doing what. Never losing their sense of lyricism and harmony, free as a bird, they are playing their songs.

As part of their tour, van Doorn and van Vugt will be artists-in-residence at the University of Toronto and Capilano University in Vancouver. Concerts will be played in Toronto, Waterloo, Edmonton, Saskatoon, six cities in Alberta and British Columbia, the Vancouver area, Ottawa and Montreal.