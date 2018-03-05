Jack Osbourne: The Osbournes was a nightmare

Jack Osbourne has admitted his family's reality show 'The Osbournes' was a "nightmare" for the family.

The 32-year-old media personality starred alongside his parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne as well as sister Kelly Osbourne in the hit reality show which ran from 2002 to 2005, and has admitted that the unexpected success of the programme "changed" their family dynamic.

When asked if filming the show was a "nightmare", Jack said: "To a degree. Because we didn't know what we didn't know. Back then, the only thing to compare 'The Osbournes' to was like, the real world. So when the show launched and it became this big success, it was just a bit of a shell shock. Because we were like, 'Oh, this is weird'."

And Jack - who now has three children of his own, Pearl, five, Andy Rose, two, and newborn Minnie, one month, with his wife Lisa Stelly - admits the tensions caused by the show had an "effect" on everyone involved.

Asked if the show damaged the family, he said: "It had an effect. I think damage probably would imply that things broke apart and never really got stuck back together, but it definitely changed the dynamic."

But the star insists they were able to move on and patch up their relationships with one another.

When asked if the family bounced back, Jack said: "Absolutely, yeah. It was very strange, and I think we've totally recovered fine from it. We bounced back, and everyone has had TV careers since. It's been great."

The 'Ozzy & Jack's World Detour' star also revealed he and his famous family have been thinking about reviving the hit programme, but have instead settled on creating a podcast.

Speaking to TMZ Live, he said: "We'd been talking about bringing back 'The Osbournes' for a long time. And we all sit around and it's like 'Well how would it work? What would it be like?', we all just kind of determined that it would be next to impossible to ever bring back what we had. Back then, it was just cameras rolled and we all lived in the same house and it just happened as it happened.

"And then I just had an idea about a year ago and I was like, 'Well why don't we do a podcast?'. Because then it's the same thing. We all sit around and we all just talk, and we're ourselves, and it's minimal editing, and we just flow."