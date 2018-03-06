Emma Watson jokes about grammatically incorrect tattoo

Emma Watson has joked she is looking for someone with "experience in apostrophes" after she flaunted a botched up temporary tattoo last week.

The 27-year-old actress was left red faced at the Vanity Fair Oscar after party on Sunday (03.04.17) in Beverly Hills, California, when she rocked up with the fake inking, which read "Times Up", on her forearm in support of the movement initiative, which was setup earlier this year in light of the Hollywood sexual misconduct scandal.

However, the former 'Harry Potter' star - who has been an outspoken feminist and equal rights campaigner for years - failed to see the grammatical error at the time.

Her tattoo read: "Times Up", when actually the movement is spelt: "Time's Up".