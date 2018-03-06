Freida Pinto: Men are the 'solution' to Hollywood's pay gap

Freida Pinto thinks men should be part of the "solution" to Hollywood's pay gap.

The 33-year-old actress - who is a long-time campaigner for female empowerment - has insisted that men need to be included in conversations about tackling the disparity between men and women, saying "they're a part of the solution".

She shared: "It's important that they're very much included as part of the solution. This [feminist] movement fails when we do not work together. I'd also rather every International Women's Day celebrate the good men in the world too."

Freida conceded that her ambition for pay equality still remains some way off.

The Indian actress - who starred in 'Slumdog Millionaire' in 2008 - told Daily Mail Australia: "The female brand in terms of storytelling is just as good at the box office as the male brand. It's about giving it a chance.

"Look at all the movies, Margot Robbie's 'I, Tonya' ... to be able to be open to women of all ages and shapes and sizes and characters.

"There's so many ways of achieving gender quality, but to expect change to happen overnight is just setting you up for disappointment."

Jennifer Lawrence is another outspoken critic of Hollywood's pay gap.

But the Academy Award-winning actress previously admitted that she was mad at herself, rather than her co-stars, when she discovered how much less she was earning.

In an essay, Jennifer wrote: "When the Sony hack happened and I found out how much less I was being paid than the lucky people with d**ks, I didn't get mad at Sony. I got mad at myself.