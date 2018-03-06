Ruby Rose celebrates 10 year friendship with girlfriend

Ruby Rose and her girlfriend Jessica Origliasso are celebrating 10 years since they first met.

The 'Orange is the New Black' star first started dating the Veronicas musician a decade ago in 2008 before parting ways, and after they rekindled their romance in October 2016, they have now taken to social media to gush over their first 10 years of memories together.

In a video which was shared on the Instagram story of both Ruby and Jessica, the 33-year-old singer asked her partner: "What's the best thing about knowing me for 10 years?"

To which 31-year-old Ruby replied: "Knowing you for 10 years."

Jessica, who thought Ruby was simply clarifying the question, then proceeded to ask for an answer, to which Ruby sweetly replied: "No, that is the answer."

On the 'In My Blood' hitmaker's story, a picture of the pair from 2008 was also shared, as well as a snap of a heart-shaped balloon which read "Love You" and was completed with a picture of the pair stuck to it.

Ruby and Jessica reconnected in 2016 when the 'Pitch Perfect 3' star appeared in The Veronicas' music video for 'On Your Side', and the actress previously admitted that whilst the pair have their "ups and downs", she believes their relationship is "wonderful".

She said: "Everybody in life can relate to the fact that things can go amazingly and there can be ups and downs. Every single down is just to make you a stronger person or to make you fight for what you want. Everything really is wonderful. I am in such an amazing position."

It comes after Ruby previously praised Jessica as an "amazing person".

She said: "She is the most amazing person. We just jam every night. We just play music and sing and cook dinner, and she's amazing. She's wonderful.