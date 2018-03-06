Sharon Osbourne's life was saved by Robin Williams

Sharon Osbourne has credited the late Robin Williams for helping to save her life after she was diagnosed with colon cancer.

The 65-year-old television personality was diagnosed with the illness in 2002 whilst filming the second series of her reality show 'The Osbournes', and she and her family - including husband Ozzy and children Jack and Kelly - have now revealed that after a initial rough patch, she was inspired to continue with her chemotherapy treatment by late actor Robin Williams.

Speaking on the inaugural episode of their 'The Osbournes' podcast on Monday (05.03.18), 32-year-old Jack recalled: "For people who don't know, during the filming of the show mum was diagnosed with colon cancer. It was like really early on when the show hit, and it was not a very fun time at all for anyone. Probably the least amount of fun for mum."

And Kelly, 33, added: "Mum had gotten to a point in her chemotherapy that she'd kind of given up because it was when mum's hair started to fall out.

"Mum was lying in this bedroom that she had curtained off. It was pitch black. She hadn't gotten out of bed for like a week. Mum's dog had to go to the hospital because she was dehydrated. Mum was dehydrated. And we couldn't get her to go back to finish the chemo."

It was 69-year-old rocker Ozzy who had the idea to call up Robin - who passed away in August 2014 at the age of 63 - as he thought laughter would be the "best medicine" to get Sharon back on her feet.

Kelly continued: "Dad said laughter is the best medicine. And organised for Robin to come over and make mum laugh. And he just dropped everything. Came over to the house. Got in bed with mum. I just remember sitting at the bottom of the stairs and we went from crying, not knowing what to do, to peeing ourselves laughing because we could hear mum upstairs in her room laughing with Robin. The next day it changed everything and mum went back to chemo."

Sharon - who remained quiet whilst her children retold the story of her cancer battle - had nothing but nice things to say about the late 'Mrs. Doubtfire' actor.

She said: "[He] was just one of the nicest, genuine people you could ever meet. Just such a good man. Good good man."