Kim Kardashian West reveals tips to success

Kim Kardashian West has revealed putting her "heart and soul" into her career has helped her gain success.

The 37-year-old beauty - who has four-year-old North, two-year-old Saint, and two-month-old Chicago with her husband Kanye West - has revealed her top tips to finding success, and says that the most important things to remember are to be on time for commitments, and to be "respectful" of the people you work with.

Writing on her app, she said: "While there's no single recipe for success, I found that sticking to these principles helped me build my businesses and achieve my dreams.

"There are NO excuses for being late, not showing up or not getting your work done.

"Everyone has other things going on, so if you commit to something, you need to be on time and respectful. (sic)"

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star revealed it's important for her to be "passionate" about what she does, and claims "confidence" is key when it comes to finding success.

She continued: "If you find something you're really passionate about, figure out a way to make that your job. You'll work harder if your heart and soul is in your career.

"Whether it's posting on my own social channels or telling my perspective on our show, I like to be confident in my own voice."

Kim notes that she isn't perfect, but insists that when things don't go her way, she always tries to learn from it.

She wrote: "If I do make a mistake, I learn from it and move on. Don't blame other people!"