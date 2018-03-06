Tommy Lee: My son attacked me

Tommy Lee has claimed that his son has punched him.

The Motley CrÃ¼e drummer took to Instagram on Tuesday (06.03.18) to share a snap of himself with a swollen lip, and claimed the injury occurred when his 21-year-old son Brandon - whom he has with his ex-wife Pamela Anderson - attacked him.

The post, which as since been deleted from 55-year-old Tommy's account, was captioned: "My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son!"

As of the time of writing, it's unclear what caused the alleged feud between Tommy - who also has 20-year-old son Dylan with Pamela - but according to TMZ, sources connected to Brandon claim that Tommy was drunk, and that Brandon "absolutely acted in self-defence".

The publication also reports that the incident took place on Monday (05.03.18), and that police officers responded to Tommy's Calabasas home at around 10:45pm.

It's claimed that no arrests were made, but the police did write a report on the alleged altercation.

According to a separate report by The Blast, the 'Home Sweet Home' rocker told law enforcement officials that he was concerned for his safety, and claimed that Brandon had access to firearms.

Brandon is currently under investigation for battery, but further details are not yet known.

It comes after Brandon had taken to his Instagram story earlier in the day to post a video of himself in which he bemoaned not being able to "trust" many people in his life.

He said: "As I get older, I have started to realise that there are very few people you can trust ... that's my super depressing thought for tonight. Just thought I'd share it and be a d**k."