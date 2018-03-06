Dwayne Johnson's daughter in 'scary' emergency

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has thanked emergency services after "something scary" happened to his daughter.

The 45-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (06.03.18) to send a heartfelt thank you message to all those involved in aiding him when his two-year-old daughter Jasmine - whom he has with pregnant girlfriend Lauren Hashian - was involved in an incident which required an all-night trip to the emergency room.

Dwayne - who also has daughter Simone, 16, with his ex-wife Dany Garcia - never explained what happened to his daughter, but said in the Instagram video: "This past Saturday night, something happened to me and my family that I would never want to happen to any of you, but, of course, emergencies do happen. We were up all night with something scary that happened with our little baby girl Jasmine, who is okay now. Thank God.

"But I just want to say thank you so much to everybody who was involved - so caring and compassionate and responsive. The 911 operator who was on the phone with me, who was extremely calm walking me through some processes. The Los Angeles Fire Department first responders, UCLA medical team and staff, the doctors, the nurses, again everybody thank you so so much."

The 'Baywatch' star then proceeded to send a message to other parents, as he urged them to stay calm in situations where their child may need urgent medical attention.

He continued: "To all you mommies and daddies out there, when emergencies like this happen, I would just highly recommend that you stay as calm and as focused as possible because our little babies energetically, they pick up on what we're putting out - especially in times of stress."

In the video's caption, the star reached out once again to the LAFD and the UCLA medical team, as he teased he would be there for them whenever they need it.

He wrote: "Things got a lil' hairy this weekend. Thank you LAFD first responders & UCLA medical team.

"We're grateful to you all and if you ever need anything, I got your back. (sic)"