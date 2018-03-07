Farrah Abraham's rental was stolen

Farrah Abraham's rental car was stolen - after she left the keys inside.

The 26-year-old reality TV star was left mortified over the weekend when she returned to the the garage, located in a private residence in Beverly Hills, to find the Hyundai - which she'd been given while her motor was being fixed - had been taken.

Police told TMZ that someone had made off with the car after the 'Teen Mom' star accidentally left the keys inside - although it's not known if they were in the ignition.

However, fortunately, for Farrah, law enforcement officers managed to track down the stolen car a few days later and reportedly arrested three men for grand theft auto.

A source told the publication: "Cops spotted the car Monday night and ran the plates only to discover it was Farrah's stolen Hyundai. They pulled it over and arrested three men who were cruising in it. All three were booked for grand theft auto."

Meanwhile, Farrah has a lot on her plate at the moment as she's currently suing MTV and the entire team behind her former show 'Teen Mom OG' after she was cut from the series last October following her decision to continue her adult film career.

The 'Axeman 2: Overkill' star claimed that she was cut from the remainder of the show, and had a "lucrative deal" cancelled which had been in the pipeline with MTV for months as a "direct result" of the row and her decision to not "conform to their gender stereotypes of how women should act and appear."

Farrah accused producer Morgan J. Freeman of being "abusive" and said his harassment "interfered" with her work performance and well-being.

She also claimed MTV "retaliated" by cutting her from the show in response to her internal complaint against him.

Aside from financial damage, Farrah is seeking damages to compensate for the "emotional pain, emotional suffering, inconvenience, mental anguish and loss of enjoyment of life" she claims to have suffered from the incident.