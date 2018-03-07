Heather Locklear in rehab

And when they tried to take Heather into custody, the actress is alleged to have kicked out and struck three deputies, which led to her being handcuffed and taken to hospital for evaluation.

The 'Too Close to Home' actress has been in trouble with the law before, having been arrested in September 2008 in connection with suspicion of DUI and being under the influence of a controlled substance while she was behind the wheel in California.

At the time, an eyewitness claimed Heather was "revving her engine loudly, and backed over a pair of sunglasses several times".

She also pleaded no contest to misdemeanour reckless driving in January of 2009.

As a result, Heather accepted three years' probation, $700 in fines and attendance of a drug programme as her punishment.

Last year, the actress was reported to have entered rehab for a fifth time.

And she said at the time: "I am feeling great and am taking steps to enrich and better my life. Currently I am working on tying up some loose ends regarding certain issues so I can hit 2017 full steam ahead."