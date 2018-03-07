Teri Hatcher says parental freedom made her want to get naked

Teri Hatcher says her daughter leaving home made her want to get naked and walk around with a joint in her hand.

The 53-year-old actress has 20-year-old daughter Emerson with ex-husband Jon Tenney, and Teri has revealed she felt freed when her only child left home to attend college.

She shared: "Do you know, for me personally, the last year of high school was this anticipatory of me thinking it's going to be awful. Like, I'm going to be a mess and sobbing, and having nothing to do.

"But really, what happened to me was the opposite. I didn't actually do this, but I kind of like to think of it like, the second she left I took off all of my clothes, lit up a joint and just ran around the house."

The former 'Desperate Housewives' star - who played Susan Mayer on the hit show - urged other mothers in the same situation to make the most of their new-found freedom.

Teri explained that since her daughter left home to attend college, she's taken a conscious decision to be more "selfish" and to indulge some of her biggest passions and ambitions.

Appearing on ITV's 'Loose Women', the former Bond girl explained: "It really can be how you perceive it. And you can perceive it as, you know, you spend a lot of energy for 18 years being a great mom, making your child the focus.

"And so, finally, it's your time. It's your time to be selfish, to pay attention to yourself, to exercise more, to eat better ... to find your new purpose in the world."

Meanwhile, Teri also revealed she'd love for 'Desperate Housewives' to make a comeback, revealing she'd jump at the chance to reprise her role.

Asked about the chances of the drama making a return, she said: "I don't think they're very good. Just because of the creators. It's not the women. I think the women would probably all do it."