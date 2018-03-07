Tommy Lee's son blames drunk dad for fight

Tommy Lee's son Brandon has claimed their fight was caused by the rocker's "alcoholism".

The 21-year-old son of the Motley CrÃ¼e drummer and his former wife Pamela Anderson - with whom he also has 20-year-old son Dylan - was accused by Tommy of punching him in the face during an altercation at his home in Calabasas earlier this week.

Brandon is currently being investigated by police for battery, and in a newly released statement, he claims the incident was caused when Tommy was drunk, and that he's been "working tirelessly" to get his father to quit drinking.

In a statement sent to People magazine via his representative Teal Cannaday, Brandon said: "I'm devastated at the events of the last several days that have been a result of my father's alcoholism.

"I've worked tirelessly organising an intervention and it's incredibly upsetting that it never came to fruition. I wanted my dad's hopeful sobriety and recovery to be a private family matter but, as a result of his accusations on social media, I feel forced to speak out. I have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as needed. I love my father and just want to see him sober, happy and healthy."

Brandon's statement comes after 55-year-old Tommy took to Instagram earlier this week to share a now-deleted snap of himself with a swollen lip, which he claimed he got after Brandon hit him.

He wrote on the post: "My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son!"

According to reports, the altercation took place on Monday (05.03.18), and law enforcement arrived on the scene at around 10:45pm.

Tommy allegedly told police that he was concerned for his safety, and claimed that Brandon had access to firearms, which led to Brandon being investigated by officials.