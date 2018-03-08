Canadian Screen Awards embrace #AfterMeToo

Also up for eight awards is "Hochelaga, Land of Souls" by Francois Girard, which was Canada's pick for the best foreign-language film category at this year's Oscars but ultimately didn't make the short list.

Dozens of awards have already been handed out in galas leading up to Sunday's big show. Winners have included CTV's "Cardinal," CraveTV's "Letterkenny," Global's "Mary Kills People," and CBC's "Baroness von Sketch Show," "Alias Grace" and "Schitt's Creek."

"One of the longstanding myths that I think exists is that people don't want to watch Canadian content," Janson said.

"I think ... people won't watch something just because it's Canadian, but if you market it to them in the same way that you would market any other show with the same care and the same resources and it resonates with them, they will watch it."

Jonny Harris of "Murdoch Mysteries" and "Still Standing," and Emma Hunter of "The Beaverton" and "Mr. D" will co-host the show, which will air from Toronto's Sony Centre of Performing Arts on CBC.

The set will have 220 screen tiles, curved glass and 540 light bulbs that bring "an art deco look and feel," Janson said.

"You'll see an extremely elegant look to the show that bumps it up a level from anything you've seen before in terms of sets and all of the elements that will be on the stage."

Harris and Hunter are a departure from previous Canadian Screen Awards broadcast galas, which had one host who had international clout but didn't necessarily live in this country.

"I really wanted a host that lived and worked here in Canada and could speak to our country and our industry in a very authentic way," Janson said.

"Jonny, of course, knows Canada through his show 'Still Standing.' He's probably one of the experts on small-town Canada, so I love that. And Emma, weekly, is talking about Canadian politics in a global context."

By Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press