Fox invites viewers 'inside' the mind of O.J. Simpson

NEW YORK — Fox TV is offering viewers a chance to go "inside" O.J. Simpson's head when it airs a previously unseen 2006 interview in which he theorizes about what happened the night his ex-wife was murdered.

Airing Sunday, "O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?" will include the ex-football star's fictionalized "confession" to the 1994 murder of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

"This is him in his own words giving you a window into his psychology," said Terence Wrong, the special's executive producer. "He's actually going to put you inside his head — his very complicated head — at various points."

At the heart of the two-hour special is an on-camera interview Simpson gave to publisher Judith Regan 12 years ago as part of a promotional push for Simpson's book "If I Did It."

The airing of the interview was quickly scrapped after an outcry and the footage languished for years. "This was literally misplaced," Wrong said on Thursday before screening 45 minutes of the interview for journalists.

Wrong, who previously produced the shows "NY Med" and "Boston Med," was asked in mid-January to put together the Fox special by Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox.

"He said, 'I've got this box of tapes here. It's incredible. We don't really know what's on it. Can you look through it?'" Wrong said. He said he was stunned by the footage but felt that the original questioning of Simpson was too light and decided to balance his account with analysts.

Wrong assembled a panel that includes Regan; attorney Christopher Darden, part of the team that prosecuted Simpson; a representative from the family of Nicole Brown Simpson; anti-domestic violence advocate Rita Smith; and retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente. Soledad O'Brien is the host.

The special will examine the first time Simpson met Nicole, trace their tempestuous relationship, take viewers into the murders, the white Bronco chase, the trial and verdict and aftermath, plus how he processes his wife's death and his relationship with his kids.

In the interview with Regan, Simpson talked about how he would have committed the murders "if he were the one responsible." He describes going to Nicole Brown Simpson's home with an accomplice, a so-called friend named Charlie, who brought along a knife. Simpson said he had words with Goldman and his ex-wife that escalated. "As things got heated, Nicole fell and hurt herself," he said on the tape.