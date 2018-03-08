VR project with Jeff Goldblum wins Canadian Screen Award

TORONTO — A virtual reality scripted comedy film featuring Jeff Goldblum was among the winners on the third of several nights for the Canadian Screen Awards.

"Miyubi," by Quebec's Felix & Paul Studios, won best immersive experience at Thursday's gala honouring digital and immersive storytelling.

The story, in which the viewer inhabits a Japanese toy robot that's given to a young boy on his birthday, includes a hidden scene that can be unlocked.

Other winners included the documentary "Secret Alberta: The Former Life of Amber Valley," about one of the first all-black settlements in Canada. It was named best non-fiction web program or series.