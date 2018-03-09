Demi Moore's 'powerful' charity work

Demi Moore has revealed she hopes her charity work "inspires" her daughters to be "powerful young women".

The 55-year-old actress has daughters Rumer, 29, Scout, 26, and Tallulah, 24, with her former husband Bruce Willis, and she has said she hopes that her ongoing work in fighting human trafficking with her non-profit organisation, Thorn, will help to inspire her brood.

She said: "So much of everything I do is really for them. I hope through my actions and how I live, one creates a clearer path for them. And that it inspires them to be the beautiful, powerful, young women that they are."

The 'Ghost' actress is already an inspiration to many after she became the highest-paid actress ever for a single movie role back in 1996 when she received $12.5 million for playing Erin Grant in 'Striptease'.

Speaking about being an inspiration to others, she said: "I think throughout my life, when I've come up against what is a perceived limitation, usually the question that's kind of proceeded, my response or actions is, 'Why not?' There is always a why. For me, it's like, 'Why? Why shouldn't it be that way?'"

Demi made the comments as she was honoured by Visionary Women for her dedication to her non-profit organisation, and said she hoped her work would help women to "unite".

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: "I am so grateful and honoured to be a part of their family, and to have Thorn under their umbrella of support. It's the collective that makes the difference, and it's time for women to not fight, but just to unite."