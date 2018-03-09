Brad Pitt working on himself following Angelina Jolie split

Brad Pitt is reportedly "sorting himself out" after splitting from estranged wife Angelia Jolie in 2016.

The 54-year-old actor and the 'Maleficent' actress - who have Maddox, 15, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne together - went their separate ways at the end of 2016 after two years of marriage, and are still undergoing their divorce.

And now, according to sources, Brad is doing his best to put the past behind him and move on from their split as he's now focusing his energy on getting his life back on track, including "eating healthily" and "cutting out" alcohol.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: "Brad is really sorting himself out. He's getting trim, eating healthily and has cut out booze. He has been in relationships for pretty much all of his entire adult life. Now that he's single, he's doing things he's previously been unable to do. He's looking after number one."

The publication also reports that the 'Fight Club' star intends to stay celibate whilst he is working on improving his overall health.

It comes after comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish revealed that the Hollywood hunk had claimed he would like to sleep with her, but said she would have to wait a year first.

Speaking backstage at the Oscars last week, Tiffany said: "Oh I just met [Brad] in the elevator! He said in one year, if I'm single and he's single, we're gonna do it. So you know what that means!

"But he do got seven kids so I don't know. I don't know if I can deal with a man that's got that many kids."

When questioned why the pair have to wait a year before seeing if sparks fly between them, Tiffany had no idea.

She said: "I don't know, he told me to wait a year."