Robert Pattinson 'smitten' with singer Mabel

Robert Pattinson is reportedly "smitten" with singer Mabel.

The 31-year-old Hollywood hunk - who split from fiancee FKA twigs last year - was spotted hanging out with the 22-year-old singer several times at London Fashion Week last month.

A source told the Daily Mirror: "Rob looked smitten with Mabel and they spent two nights glued to each other.

"They were practically inseparable at the Vogue party at Annabel's, and again the following night at a Miu Miu fashion party where Rob was trying to be really low key. Their friendship has blossomed from there."

Mabel is the daughter of singer Neneh Cherry and producer Cameron McVey and is set to support Harry Styles on tour later this year.

Meanwhile, Robert recently insisted love is "complicated", while promoting his new movie 'Damsel'.

The actor - who had an on/off relationship with his 'Twilight Saga' co-star Kristen Stewart before moving on to a three-year-romance with FKA twigs - admitted he does not share the idealistic views on love that his character Samuel has in the film.

He said: "It's obviously more complicated. I think Samuel, the main character, is a bit of a fantasist. He likes believing in a poetic version of reality. I think life and love is a little more complicated than he perceives it."

Speaking previously about his split from FKA, a source close to the pair said Robert was "tired" of being unable to spend time with his fiancee.

An insider said: "They were almost inseparable for their first two years together. But in recent months they have really started to drift apart and have been spending less and less time together.