Twiggy happy getting older

Twiggy isn't "upset" about getting older.

The 68-year-old model would rather "celebrate" her age and maintain a positive attitude than "waste energy" worrying about the passing of time.

She said: "There's no point feeling upset.

"That would be a waste of energy and is counter-productive.

"There's nothing you can do about it, so you might as well celebrate your age.

"Be positive and think, 'I'm lucky to be here and to have such a wonderful family.' "

And Twiggy - who has daughter Carly, 39, from her first marriage to the late Michael Witney and is now wed to Leigh Lawson - refuses to change the way she dresses because of her age, a principle she has embraced when designing for Marks & Spencer, who she's had a line with since 2012.

She said: "My philosophy from day one has been that I don't design for women in their 60s, I design for all women.

"I've never gone along with fashion restrictions and hate it when people tell you what you should and shouldn't wear at a certain age.

"Carly is 30 years younger than me yet we wear the same jeans, tops and jackets."