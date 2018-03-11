'The Breadwinner' among early Canadian Screen Awards winners

"Because you can't be nominated for two (Oscars), so that kind of stole our thunder, but that's OK."

Other multiple winners early in the night included "Hochelaga, Land of Souls," which was Canada's pick for the best foreign-language film category at this year's Oscars but ultimately didn't make the short list. It won trophies including best art direction and best cinematography.

Bahar Nouhian of the Tehran teen drama film "Ava" won best actress in a supporting role.

"For all the women, thank you," Nouhian said onstage.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television puts on the awards, which honour television, film and digital media. The bulk of the trophies were handed out earlier in the week.

Winners at previous galas included the CTV detective drama "Cardinal," which took a five trophies, and CBC's "Baroness von Sketch Show" and "Alias Grace," which got four awards each.

"Baroness" took trophies including best sketch comedy program or series and best writing in its genre.

"Alias Grace," a miniseries based on Margaret Atwood's novel, took awards including a writing one for Sarah Polley and a directing one for Mary Harron.

This year's Canadian Screen Awards boasted a "solid slate" of female nominees

Effort to eradicate sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry was a topic on the red carpet as attendees wore pins for the #AfterMeToo group, which is aimed at mobilizing reform on sexual violence in the workforce.

The academy was also slated to devote some commercial time to campaign during the broadcast.

"It's a practical and structural way of dealing with the problems that have been revealed with the #MeToo movement," Atwood said of the #AfterMeToo movement on the red carpet.

By Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press