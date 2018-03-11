Alicia Vikander wanted to become a florist

Alicia Vikander dreamed of being a florist as a child.

The Academy Award-winning actress - who stars as Lara Croft in the new 'Tomb Raider' movie - has admitted to harbouring a number of professional ambitions during her youth, saying that at one stage she wanted to sell flowers for a living.

Asked what she wanted to do as a child, Alicia shared: "My God, I wanted to be everything, from a florist to a dancer and an actress. I wanted to be a singer or a dancer, and it was not until ... it was actually a clip that was found of me on Swedish television not long ago that I don't have any memory of. But apparently in this interview at seven years old, I said that I wanted to be an actress. I actually had no clue I wanted to do that."

The Swedish actress was a huge fan of adventure movies, such as 'The Mummy' and the 'Indiana Jones' franchise, during her younger years.

And Alicia, 29 - who is married to fellow Hollywood star Michael Fassbender - has admitted that Bruce Willis was her "first crush".

Quizzed about her obsession with movies from the 1980s and 1990s, Alicia told CNET.com: "Bruce Willis was my first crush. I was like 11 [laughs]. I love that kind of film.

"And adventure films - 'Indiana Jones'. I was a big fan of 'The Mummy' series in my early teens as well."

Consequently, Alicia jumped at the chance to star as English archaeologist Lara Croft in the new 'Tomb Raider' movie, having played the popular video games as a child.

She said: "When they asked me to be part of an adventure like this, it was just a thrill. Like I said, I [was attracted] to those kinds of computer games when I was a kid."