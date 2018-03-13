Amy Schumer reveals why she won't be changing her name

Amy Schumer has decided against taking her husband's last name because she worries about being mistaken for a notorious criminal.

The 36-year-old actress recently took to her Instagram Stories to discuss the prospect of changing her last name following her marriage to Chris Fischer with her dad, Gordon.

During their chat, Amy revealed she won't be making the switch as she fears people would confuse her with the woman who shot the wife of her illicit lover in 1992.

In the clip, her dad asks: "Are you still Amy Schumer or are you Amy Fischer now?"

Amy responds: "I'm not Amy Fischer. Do you remember who Amy Fischer is? The Long Island Lolita! Yeah, no, I'm keeping my last name. I'm keeping your last name."

Following her release from prison in 1999, Fischer then became a pornographic film actress, starring in a series of X-rated movies.

Meanwhile, Amy - who tied the knot in February - admitted on her wedding day that she couldn't "wait another second" to marry Chris.

The Hollywood star and Chris have enjoyed a whirlwind romance, and Amy recently shared a video of some special moments from their big day, including their exchanging of vows.

In the clip, Amy said: "I just wanted to plug some of my road dates People are wondering, 'Why the rush? Why so fast?' And it's because I truly can't wait another second to be your wife. I love you."

The video then cut to a clearly-emotional Chris, who praised the 'Trainwreck' star as the "best thing that ever happened" to him.