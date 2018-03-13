Meghan Markle 'very excited' about wedding

Meghan Markle is "very, very excited" about her wedding to Prince Harry.

The former 'Suits' actress - who will wed the prince on May 19 - attended the annual Commonwealth Day celebrations held at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday (03.12.18), and after the service, she and her fiance, along with Harry's brother Prince William and his wife Duchess Catherine, met with a group of around 100 children and teachers, who praised the future royal as a "lovely, lovely lady".

Holly Hartley, principal of Thistley Hough Academy in Stoke on Trent, said: "[Meghan] was saying what a lovely service it had been and her first service at Westminster Abbey. We congratulated her on her engagement.

"She was delighted and said she was 'very, very excited'.