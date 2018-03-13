Ed Sheeran makes fan's dream come true

Ed Sheeran has vowed to try "his best" to write a song about disability at the request of a young fan.

Cal Shepherd, who is nine-years-old and suffers from cerebral palsy, travelled 800kms from New South Wales to Melbourne to meet the 'Shape Of You' hitmaker during his tour of Australia at the weekend, according to ABC news.

Ed, 27, met Cal, who is wheelchair bound and communicates through a speaking keyboard, and signed his ukulele.

A moving video shows them talking and sharing an emotional hug.